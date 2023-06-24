Sunday Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather

The Cup Series begins 20 consecutive weekends of racing with Sunday's race at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

There have been 10 different winners in the first 16 races. Ten races remain until the playoffs being in September. Sonoma Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his second consecutive victory. Chase Elliott won last year's Nashville race.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Old Dominion will give the command to start engines at 7:12 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:22 p.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 6:20 p.m. ... Driver intros are at 6:35 p.m. ... Fort Campbell Chaplain Sharon McQueary will give the invocation at 7:04 p.m. ... SFC Christine Permenter of the 101st Airborne Division Band will perform the national anthem at 7:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying begins at 1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. ... Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

Advertisement

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won, finishing ahead of Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Tony Stewart discusses NASCAR penalties, charter system and more

Dr. Diandra: Is 2023 the most competitive season in stage racing era?

Josh Berry to drive No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

Joe Gibbs Racing sells minority stake in team

NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup drivers who are winless in 2023