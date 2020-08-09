Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV channel, lineup

The Cup Series completes its weekend doubleheader with Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Kevin Harvick seeks to sweep the weekend after his victory Saturday. Michigan native Brad Keselowski, who finished second on Saturday, continues in search of his first career Cup win at his home track.

The top-20 finishers from Saturday’s race will be inverted for the start of the Sunday Cup race at Michigan. That puts Chris Buescher on the pole.

Here’s all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Michigan:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8:30 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose, OSFS President St. Francis De Sales School in Toledo, Ohio. The national anthem will be performed by Season 17 winner of “American Idol” at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 156 laps (312 miles) around the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 85.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick led 92 of 161 laps to win Saturday’s race at Michigan. Brad Keselowski was second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

TO THE REAR: Brennan Poole (engine change), Josh Bilicki (driver change), Austin Dillon (backup car), Ryan Newman (backup car), Chris Buescher (backup car), Michael McDowell (backup car), Tyler Reddick (backup car), Aric Almirola (backup car), Ryan Preece (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car), Cole Custer (backup car), Daniel Suarez (two inspection failures) and Reed Sorenson (two inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

