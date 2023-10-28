Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

The Round of 8 ends Sunday with the race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Sunday will mark the 150th Cup race at Martinsville. Red Byron won the inaugural Cup race in 1949. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the Martinsville playoff race. Kyle Larson won this season’s spring race.

Bell and Larson are the two drivers with spots in the Championship 4. Bell won last weekend’s race at Homestead. Larson won the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas.

William Byron (+30) and Ryan Blaney (+12) are the two drivers above the cutline. Tyler Reddick (-10), Denny Hamlin (-17), Martin Truex Jr. (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43) are the drivers below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:58 p.m. ... The green flag will wave at 2:07 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor Tim Hunt of Rich Acres Christian Church at 1:50 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by the Winston-Salem State University Red Sea of Sound Marching Band at 1:51 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) on the .526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 2 p.m.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson started on pole for the playoff race. He led 68 laps and finished second. Denny Hamlin led 203 laps and swept the first two stages. A late caution set up a restart with 24 laps to go. Chase Briscoe stayed out on old tires and took the lead. Christopher Bell chased him down with four fresh tires and won his way into the championship race. Ross Chastain used the “Hail Melon” wall ride to pass five cars on the final lap and secure his spot on points.

