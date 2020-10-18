Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, forecast, TV

A playoff driver will have the chance to advance to next month’s championship race at Phoenix in Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The Round of 8 begins Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) for Cup teams. If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers win at Kansas, they’ll advance to the title race. Twice in the last fourth years, the winner of the opening race of this round went on to win the championship.

“I think it’s a big advantage to win the first race in this semifinal round of the playoffs,” Brad Keselowski said. “With respect to that, it gives you a lot of time to prepare for the final race, and I think that’s never a bad thing.”

The eight remaining title contenders are Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Kansas:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:36 p.m. by Lt. General James Rainey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center & Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:45 p.m.