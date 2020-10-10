Sunday Cup race at Charlotte Roval: Start time, forecast, TV

Playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. What more could you want?

How about rain?

Goodyear will have its rain tires for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Drivers will race in the wet weather unless there is puddling, heavy rain or lightning.

Kyle Busch seeks to avoid being the first reigning champion eliminated this early in the playoffs since the current format debuted in 2014. He enters the race tied with Austin Dillon 21 points behind Joey Logano for the final transfer spot. Only Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have clinched spots to the Round of 8 with their wins in this round.

Sunday’s race is the third at the Charlotte Roval. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural event in 2018 after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final chicane on the last lap. Chase Elliott won last year’s race.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at the Charlotte Roval: