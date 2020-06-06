Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more

After a wild short track race last weekend, the Cup Series returns to a 1.5-mile speedway Sunday.

Chase Elliott, who made contact with Joey Logano at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol as they raced for the lead, starts on the pole. Aric Almirola starts second and Logano will start third.

Here are the details for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, competing in his final race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will give the command to start engines at 3:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7:45 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. by Jack Dewberry, Atlanta Motor Speedway Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed at 3:06 p.m. by 12-year-old Keedron Bryant. There will be a flyover at 3:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) around the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105. Stage 2 ends on Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott made contact with Joey Logano racing for the lead in the final laps at Bristol, allowing Brad Keselowski to take the lead and win last weekend. Clint Bowyer was second. Jimmie Johnson placed third.

LAST RACE AT ATLANTA: Brad Keselowski led the final 33 laps to win this race Feb. 24, 2019. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Kurt Busch finished third.

Story continues

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

CATCHING UP TO SPEED WITH NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Jimmie Johnson will be honored during final Atlanta start

Cup drivers preparing for hotter slicker Atlanta race after March postponement

Jimmie Johnson: “I find the more I listen, the more I learn”

Chase Elliott announces recipients of $100K bounty money

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 to be named June 16 on NBCSN

Friday 5: Ty Dillon speaks from heart on racism, social injustice

NASCAR revised schedule announced; midweek races added

Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com