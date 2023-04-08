Sunday Cup dirt race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR is back on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the third consecutive year.

Joey Logano won the inaugural event. Kyle Busch won last year’s race. This is the only dirt race for the Cup season and marks the eighth race of the season.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Rear Admiral Stephen “Josh” Jackson, Senior Navy Flag Officer, will give the command to start engines at 7:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 6:05 p.m. … Driver introductions at 6:20 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Mike Rife, Vansant (Virginia) Church of Christ, at 7 p.m. … Riley Clemmons will perform the national anthem at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (125 miles) on the half-mile dirt track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. … Coverage begins with the Bristol Speedway Easter Celebration at 4:30 p.m. on FS1, followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 5:30 p.m. on FS1. Coverage moves to Fox at 6 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 6 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 61 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying heat races are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

LAST YEAR: Chase Briscoe spun and also spun Tyler Reddick, racing Reddick for the lead on the last lap of last year’s race. Kyle Busch got by both to win. Reddick finished second. Briscoe placed 22nd.

