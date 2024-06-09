Sunday could be the very last day of Pac-12 sports competition

Tick, tock, tick, tock. The clock is ticking on the Pac-12. Its existence has dwindled down to two NCAA baseball games on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Sunday could be the very last day of live Pac-12 sports competition. If Oregon and Oregon State both lose their NCAA super regional games, that’s it. That’s all she wrote for the Pac-12 Conference in all sports.

Oregon is down 1-0 to Texas A&M heading into its Game 2 of the super regionals. Oregon State is down 1-0 to Kentucky going into its own Game 2.

Wildcats Wire is covering the Kentucky-Oregon State series. Ducks Wire and Aggies Wire are covering the Oregon-A&M series.

Here’s what Aggies Wire noted about A&M’s 10-6 win over Oregon on Saturday:

“Texas A&M trailed 6-3 after two innings but scored 7 unanswered runs to defeat the Ducks in the series opener. Oregon plated 2 in the first and 4 in the second. The Aggies scored 3 in the first, fourth and fifth, respectively, and 1 in the third frame.

“Junior outfielder Braden Montgomery suffered a right leg injury in the bottom of the first inning, appearing to hurt his ankle. Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle told ESPN during the broadcast that Montgomery is “banged up pretty good.” A formal update will be provided to the media postgame.

“Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager had a tough start. He pitched 1.2 frames and allowed 7 hits and 6 runs with 1 strikeout on 41 pitches. Junior RHP Chris Cortez came in, was lights out and saved the day per usual to earn the win.”

