Sunday Coca-Cola 600: Start time, weather, lineup

Dustin Long
·2 min read
Hendrick Motorsports seeks its third consecutive win and pass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup victories all-time in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Hendrick nearly won last year’s 600 but Chase Elliott pitted from the lead before overtime, allowing Brad Keselowski to win the race for the first time.

“It’s an important thing to (car owner Rick) Hendrick and he’s made that very apparent over the last couple of years,” Elliott said of the team becoming the all-time Cup win leader. “I think when your leader cares about something that much, we all care about it equally as much, and we want to achieve that for him. I’m glad last week went the way it did. Anytime you can put a company in the same sentence as (Petty Enterprises) is a special thing and he should be very proud of that.

“There’s been a lot of people over the years that have had a lot larger contributions to the number than myself, but I look forward to what’s down the road. I hope we can knock the record down for him and hopefully keep it for a long time.”

Hendrick Motorsports has four of the top seven starters in the 600. Kyle Larson will start on the pole.

Details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kevin Eubanks and Jay Leno will give the command to start engines at 6:14 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:23 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m … Driver introductions are at 5:40 p.m. … Chaplain (LTC) Brian Koyn will give the invocation at 6:04 p.m. … The Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band will perform “Amazing Grace” at 6:04 p.m. … Three-volley salute by the Marines Barracks Washington Firing Detail will be at 6:06 p.m. … The playing of “Taps” will be performed at 6:06 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by USCG MU1 Megan Weikleenget at 6:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. of FS1 and switches to Fox at 5:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a 15% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Sunday Coca-Cola 600: Start time, weather, lineup originally appeared on NBCSports.com

