Sunday Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series’ longest race also marks the beginning of the second half of the regular season. Through 13 races, Ross Chastain leads the points and William Byron is the victory leader with three.

Kyle Larson, winner of last week’s All-Star Race, has led the most laps (378) over the past five Charlotte races. Alex Bowman, No. 2 on that list with 228 laps led, is scheduled to return to competition Sunday after recovering from an injury.

Former series champion Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to make his third start of the season.

Details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by USO regional president Lisa Marie Riggins and former drivers Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Petty at 6:10 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:21 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 5:10 p.m. … Driver intros are at 5:25 p.m. … 82nd Airborne Division Captain Stephen Townsend will give the invocation at 6 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lance Corporal Elizabeth Marino of the 2nd Aircraft Marine Corps Band at 6:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. … Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: foxsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 62 degrees with a 62% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin won last year’s 600. The race stretched into two overtimes and at 619.5 miles was the longest race in Cup history.

