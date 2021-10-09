Sunday Charlotte Roval Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

The Round of 12 in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs ends Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Four more drivers will be eliminated from the postseason, leaving eight remaining.

Denny Hamlin, who advanced to the Round of 8 via his win at Las Vegas, starts on pole. Brad Keselowski (fourth in the Round of 12 standings, +20 above the cutline) joins Hamlin on the front row.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch hold the final two transfer spots to the Round of 8. They each have nine-point cushions above the cutline over Kevin Harvick. Elliott seeks his third consecutive win at the Roval.

Behind Harvick are Christopher Bell (-28), William Byron (-44), Alex Bowman (-52). Those three drivers pretty much need a win to advance.

Details for Sunday’s Charlotte Roval Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The family of Sgt. Nicole Gee will give the command to start engines at 2:18 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 1:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:40 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Susan Chastain at 2:10 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Nashville recording artist and TikTok celebrity Hannah Dasher at 2:11 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (252.88 miles) on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: NBC coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1 p.m., leading into race coverage … The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows on NBCSN at 6 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees, and a 15% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Charlotte Roval Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: At the Roval last October, Chase Elliott earned his fourth consecutive road course win. Elliott had to pit under green for a loose wheel near the race’s halfway point but rallied. He took the lead for good with 18 laps to go.

