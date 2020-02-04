Sunday’s Busch Clash to feature 18-driver field at Daytona

NASCAR has announced the 18 drivers who will compete in this Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The non-points race will go 75 laps around the 2.5–mile superspeedway and be broken down into two segments. A competition caution on Lap 25 will separate the two segments.

The field for the 42nd edition of what many just call “The Clash” is made up of entrants who meet one of these five criteria:

2019 Busch Pole Award winners

Former Clash winners who competed full-time in the previous season

Former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in the previous season

Former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time the previous season

Drivers who qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Those drivers in Sunday’s race are: Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Two other drivers – Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric – are also eligible due to having earned Cup poles last season, but will not compete.

Suarez signed with Gaunt Brothers Racing last week and the team announced it would not run The Clash, while Hemric is racing in the Xfinity Series this season.

Hamlin (2006, 2014 and 2016) and Harvick (2009, 2010 and 2013) are the winningest active drivers in Clash history with three wins apiece.

Johnson won last year’s exhibition race, which was shortened to 59 laps due to rain. Sunday will likely be the last Clash for Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the all-time leader with six Clash wins.

Of those in Sunday’s field, Johnson has the most starts in The Clash (17), followed by Kurt Busch (16), Harvick and Newman (15 starts apiece).

