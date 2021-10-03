Sunday Brunch Chat: Q&A on Cowboys-Panthers Week 4 battle

The Cowboys are looking to move to 3-1 on the young season. A victory by Dallas in Dallas would move the club’s odds of making the playoffs this season to 67%; a loss drops them to 42% according to a recent simulation run by the NFL itself. The Carolina Panthers meanwhile are flying high, winning their first three contests of the season and having a chance to improve their odds to 85% with a win.

Both teams are suffering some major injuries, though the Cowboys have worked through them throughout the year and this will be the Panthers first full game without key combatants. To help sort through the matchups with a foe that is unfamiliar — the two sides haven’t met since a 16-8 Panthes win in 2018 with Dallas leading the all-time series 9-3 — we went behind enemy lines. Virtually sitting down with Panthers Wire’s managing editor Anthony Rizzuti brought some insight into the matchup, and we in turn shared some intel on Dallas.

Panthers Wire: Panthers coaches and players have praised Dak Prescott all week for seemingly everything he can do at the quarterback position. What do you think makes Dak so special?

Cowboys Wire: Leadership. For all of the immense physical talent that was Tony Romo and was wasted under Jason Garrett, Prescott’s ability to lead at the level he does is something this organization hasn’t seen since Troy Aikman in the 90s. He has a strong enough arm, good enough mobility and plenty of intelligence under center to diagnose what the defense is trying to do to him and the offense. His leadership though is what will make him a champion one day.

He’s willing to be open and honest about his shortcomings, he’s able to inspire his troops to run through walls for him and he’s capable of being the face of the most valuable and visible franchise in all of sports. To some those might seem less-than relevant, but they are important in Dallas.

Story continues

Cowboys Wire: We've seen in the past when a young, highly-drafted QB leaves a toxic environment and flourishes, most recently with Ryan Tannehill making his way to Tennessee. Are you comfortable saying that about Sam Darnold at this point?

Panthers Wire: Darnold still has yet to fill the expectations many had for him as a promising quarterback prospect four years ago. In fact, his habits we saw so often in New York of inefficient footwork in the pocket and inability to sometimes see the big plays downfield have popped up over these first three weeks.

But there’s also no doubt that he’s benefitted tremendously from this new environment. Head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady have made the game simpler for Darnold, as they’re not asking him to be a Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson.

They’re, on a more simple note, just asking him to keep the offense afloat, which he has. He’s made the easy plays, he’s put the ball in the hands of their top playmakers and he’s even shown off that above-average arm strength we’ve all been waiting on.

Panthers Wire: Even though he doesn't necessarily play from the same exact spots Jeremy Chinn does, Micah Parsons may be giving Panthers fans a familiar feel to their stud safety. What about the rookie linebacker/defensive end should excite the franchise most moving forward?

Cowboys Wire: Parsons didn’t play football last year, but nobody could tell. He instantly was making plays in training camp. Parsons hasn’t played defensive end since high school, but nobody could tell. He instantly was the best pass rusher on a field that included Joey Bosa.

He does everything well.

His speed is explosive, he doesn’t take bad steps because his ability to process what the offense is trying to do is incredible. He has a bevy of pass-rush moves that betray his youth. His change of direction is elite, which speak to his talent off the line of scrimmage. Most importantly he’s showing things that weren’t seen in his Penn State tape. He seems a shoe-in for DROY and a future DPOY candidate.

Linebackers don’t matter, but he’s no linebacker. He’s a unicorn.

Cowboys Wire: The Panthers defense is currently ranked No. 1 in DVOA, which includes strength-of-opponent in weighing performance. They're there by a comfortable margin, too, though it's really early. Meanwhile Kellen Moore has had a different plan for each defense Dallas has faced. How versatile is Snow's group?

Panthers Wire: Phil Snow’s defense, in more ways than one, is so fun to watch. And one of the reasons why is that versatility.

Just as a taste, he’s already had three of his guys (linebacker Shaq Thompson and safeties Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris) line up from every single spot on the field. Literally. Each man has seen multiple snaps along the defensive line, from the box, out of the slot, at free safety and on the perimeter.

The defense’s exotic looks, on an overall level, have given opposing offenses fits as well. From their ‘Peso’ package to their 3-3-5 stacks, Snow is finding ridiculous and effective flexibility in his chess pieces.

Panthers Wire: Speaking of familiarity, how about unfamiliarity? Give us a Cowboy that Panthers fans may not be acquainted with, but should keep an on eye for Sunday?

Cowboys Wire: WR Cedrick Wilson is a great fill-in for Michael Gallup who is sidelined with a calf strain for at least another week. Paired with TE Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys’ offense has been able to keep humming because of timely contributions.

However the name Panthers fans will likely know after Sunday is rookie 3T Osa Odighizuwa. He’s 6-2 and weighs just 280, but his first-step quickness gets him into the backfield on a regular basis.

He had 1.5 sacks last week and honestly it should’ve been 3 takedowns if he wasn’t so shocked how quickly he got to the QB on a couple occasions and hiccupped. Dallas is very shorthanded on the DL right now but it hasn’t yet been an issue because of moving Parsons around and having Odiggy in the middle.

Cowboys Wire: Everyone knows or should know how good DJ Moore is (Go Terps)... but with CMC sidelined, what kind of attack should we expect from the Panthers this weekend?

Panthers Wire: Moore, even with the white-hot Trevon Diggs presumably on his back, will see his fair share of looks. So expect to hear his name, regardless.

What we can’t expect is for rookie running back Chuba Hubbard to fill McCaffrey’s shoes. Although Mike Davis was able to reap the benefits of McCaffrey’s absence last year, as he produced at a pretty high level, Hubbard is not the same type of runner and won’t be relied upon as such.

Also look for Robby Anderson to be incorporated more. Anderson, who may still be the most talented receiver on this offense, has seen just 11 throws come his way thus far. Carolina cannot keep going through the season, especially as their superstar sits, with Anderson not being an integral part of this unit.

1

1