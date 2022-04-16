Sunday Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info, lineup, weather

The Cup Series returns to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and will race on Easter for the first time since 1989.

Through the season’s first eight races, there have been seven different winners. William Byron became the only multi-time winner this year with his victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

This marks the third consecutive Cup race at a track less than 1 mile in length. Denny Hamlin won at Richmond before Byron’s Martinsville victory.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: Pastor Max Lucado will give the command to start engines given at 7:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 6:30 p.m. … Mike Rife, Vansant (Virginia) Church of Christ, will give the invocation at 7 p.m. … National Anthem will be performed by Gary LeVox at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (125 miles) on the half-mile dirt track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with FS1 airing the Bristol Easter Celebration. NASCAR Race Day follows at 5:30 p.m. and moves to Fox at 6 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 6 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy skies, high of 64 degrees, 4% chance of rain around the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Bristol Dirt Cup starting lineup

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s inaugural event, which was held on a Monday after rain postponed the event. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second. Denny Hamlin placed third.

