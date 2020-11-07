Sunday Best: Saints announce uniform combination for Week 9 vs. Bucs





Here’s some good news to start your Saturday: the New Orleans Saints will be wearing their fan-favorite “Color Rush” alternate uniforms during Sunday night’s rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced.

This look was last used in Week 2’s upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Saints have had great success while wearing their “Color Rush” jerseys in recent years. They’ve achieved a 6-3 all-time record while rolling with the alternates, which are widely regarded as the cleanest uniforms in the NFL.

Unfortunately, this means the Saints can only break them out one more time in 2020. NFL rules prohibit teams from wearing alternate uniforms in more than three games per season, barring special permission upon request, which has been denied to the Saints before. After opting to wear the “Color Rush” jerseys against the Raiders and Buccaneers, the Saints will likely keep this one in their back pocket for later in the season. Maybe they should explore making this a full-time away game combo in the offseason, as other teams have recently done.

For the superstitious, here is the winning percentage for each uniform combination used by the Saints since hiring Sean Payton back in 2006:

White jerseys, white pants: 5-1 (.833) “Color Rush” alternates: 6-3 (.667) “Black and Gold” throwbacks: 2-1 (.667) Black jerseys, gold pants: 23-13 (.639) White jerseys, black pants: 40-25 (.615) Black jerseys, black pants: 44-28 (.611) White jerseys, gold pants: 31-24 (.564)

