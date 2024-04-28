Sunday Barber IndyCar race report with Alex Palou

RACER’s Marshall Pruett debriefs the race at Barber Motorsports Park with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver tells Pruett about the strategies at play on Sunday.

RACER’s Trackside Report at the Alabama Indy Grand Prix is presented by Radical Motorsport. As one of the world’s most prolific sports car manufacturers, Radical Motorsport sets out to create a race-bred thrill-a-minute driving experience on the racetrack. Radical Cup North America is the continent’s premier Radical championship offering exhilarating multi-class Le Mans style racing for a fraction of the price. Click to learn more.

Story originally appeared on Racer