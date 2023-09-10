How Sunak and Modi could broker a new era in Anglo-Indian relations

india g20

It wasn’t planned, of course, but it was rather neat. When Rishi Sunak became the UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin last year it coincided with the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence from British rule. The Times of India’s headline declared: From Age of Empire to Rishi Raj.

At the time, Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, hailed “the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians” who would help “transform our historic ties into a historic partnership”. Will the two Hindu heads of government have deepened that partnership this G20 weekend?

On the face of it, the time could hardly be more ripe to broker a new era in Anglo-Indian relations. But the fact that the exchange and dialogue between the two countries are still constantly framed in reference to a colonial past is a reminder that the route to closer ties is unlikely to be a straightforward one.

The two countries are already extremely close. British Indians are the largest ethnic minority group in the UK, two million homes have ties to India, and there are one million visits between the two countries every year. King Charles has visited India 10 times, is a fan of yoga and ayurveda and invited dabbawalas to his second wedding.

India’s economy is the fifth largest in the world and will almost certainly be the third largest by the end of the decade. Its growing middle class has a taste for Western goods and could become an important market for UK firms. Both countries have world-class operators in the services sector with the potential to power the knowledge economy in the coming decades. There are already strong business ties between the UK and India as demonstrated by Tata’s recently announced plans to build a £4 billion electric car battery plant in Somerset.

Boris Johnson’s somewhat amorphous post-Brexit aspirations for “global Britain” have been shaped by Mr Sunak into a more focussed “Indo-Pacific tilt”. The UK is hoping to build relationships and boost trade with a region of the world that already contains half of all humanity and is strongly expected to be the main driver of global economic growth for the foreseeable future. India alone is expected to make a bigger contribution to global growth this year than the whole of the Western hemisphere, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

On the geopolitical side of the ledger, India is central to the complicated patchwork of alliances being forged to help counter Beijing’s aggressive “wolf warrior diplomacy”.

New Delhi and the West have a shared interest in curtailing, or at least containing, the rise of China so that President Xi Jinping is not left holding all the cards. In this context, the “West” still predominantly means the United States. But the UK has traditionally been a good route to get the attention of the Americans, whose attention is widely spread.

The UK is keen to follow the lead of the US and France in signing fresh defence deals with India, which would lead to further cooperation on the sharing of military technology. This is a savvy route to New Delhi’s heart as it will both help bolster land and sea defences against China while simultaneously developing an indigenous supply chain and reducing dependence on Russian weapons.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is believed to speak with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs, more frequently than any of his other counterparts barring Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. But the UK’s relationship with India is, of course, complicated by history. One of the ways in which the Hindu nationalism embraced by Mr Modi’s government manifests itself is by erasing the final vestiges of India’s colonial past.

The hymn Abide With Me, which was played by a military band at every Republic Day celebration since the 1950s, was axed last year and replaced with a patriotic Hindi song that commemorates the Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China.

There is speculation that Mr Modi’s government is mulling plans to rename the country: world leaders have been invited to a G20 dinner by Droupadi Murmu, India’s head of state, in an invitation that referred to her as “President of Bharat”.

This may be partly a response to the recent formation of a pre-election coalition of opposition parties that have grouped together under the acronym INDIA (which stands for Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance). However, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s education minister, told local media: “This is the biggest statement to come out of the colonial mindset.”

Earlier this year, the BBC’s offices in India were raided by tax officials soon after it aired a documentary that was critical of Mr Modi’s handling of religious riots in Gujarat during his time as chief minister of the state. There was widespread surprise both that New Delhi would target such a visible beacon of British soft power and the UK government would make so little fuss about the incident.

The familial ties between the UK and India can also be a double-edged sword. There are 1.8 million British Indians and also 1.5 million British Pakistanis in the UK, comprising the two largest ethnic minorities in the country. British politicians of all parties frequently voice strong options pertaining to the subcontinent that play to whichever happens to be the dominant community in their constituency.

Labour’s stance on Kashmir during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader was a particular bone of contention both in India and among British Indians. This is one of the many issues that Sir Keir Starmer has been seeking to mend since he took over the running of the party.

The main focus of relations between the two countries at the moment are negotiations on a new free trade agreement. Mr Johnson promised this would be signed by Diwali in October last year. Mr Sunak has argued that a UK-India trade deal would be a vivid demonstration of Britain making the most of its “Brexit freedoms”.

One of the big stumbling blocks in the negotiations has been visas, which present difficulties on both sides. There is a huge demand from UK companies for Indian staff. Since Brexit resulted in EU free movement being replaced with a points-based immigration system, one in four work visas has been issued to Indian nationals.

However, the UK government is under intense pressure to cut immigration and therefore reluctant to offer up more student visas as part of any new deal – a move Mr Sunak has now rejected. Hopes of a deal being signed last year evaporated following comments made by Suella Braverman to the effect that Indians were the immigrant group most likely to overstay in the country beyond the term of their visa. Indian officials were said to have been “shocked and disappointed” by the Home Secretary’s comments.

It has been reported that at last week’s Cabinet meeting, Mrs Braverman raised the issue of India’s reported desire for any trade deal to come with a greater relaxation in the visa regime for Indians who want to travel to the UK for work. Shri Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner in the UK, responded by saying his country’s main ask is not for visas, but for companies to have greater freedom to move staff between the two countries. On the question of visas, he told Times Radio: “That’s been in your press, not in ours. We never said that the visas are part of our ask.”

One reason for this might be that the Indian government is facing pressure to staunch a “brain drain” of the country’s best and brightest. However, such worries are probably overstated. As Professor Bharat Bhasker, the director of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of the country’s elite universities, says: “We produce so many brains that we don’t have to worry about a little drain.”

What’s more, economic growth is likely to prove the most effective plug. Raghav Gaba, an MBA student at the university, says there is little incentive for him to move abroad after graduating because few countries in the world look likely to grow as fast as India in the coming years.

The various pressures mean Anglo-Indian relations must evolve. The guiding principle of India’s foreign policy has always been one of non-alignment. This was originally adopted as a means of asserting its independence from the UK and not automatically falling back into its sphere of influence during the Cold War.

This stance means that it may be a friend to many nations but is a formal ally to none and operates in a diplomatic twilight zone that the UK has historically found hard to navigate. “The UK is good at dealing with its allies and it’s good at dealing with its enemies,” says one British diplomat. “However, it needs to get much better at dealing with those countries that don’t fall into either of those neat buckets. And that very much includes India.”