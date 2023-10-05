Sunak made a mistake with net zero changes, says Mark Carney

Mark Carney has said that Rishi Sunak made a mistake by watering down Britain’s net zero pledges.

The former Bank of England governor on Thursday warned that delaying net zero deadlines and approving new oil and gas drilling would harm investment into the UK.

Speaking at an event held by The Policy Institute, Mr Carney claimed that big businesses were already prioritising investment in countries that have clear climate commitments at the expense of Britain.

He said: “What I find when speaking to companies is their first question is: ‘Am I getting clean power?’ If you start throwing that into doubt it becomes a much more difficult discussion.”

Mr Carney, who led the Bank of England between 2013 and 2023, said that Britain had been “forging a consensus around net zero” but now “the Government has now fallen back a bit”.

His comments came after the Prime Minister last month delayed the ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and gave households more time to make the switch from gas boilers to environmentally-friendly heat pumps.

The Government has since approved the drilling of new wells at Rosebank, the biggest untapped oil field in the North Sea.

Mr Carney, who is now the United Nations special envoy on climate action, called the decisions “disappointing and mistaken”.

He said granting new licences in the North Sea “can be called into question from an economic perspective, let alone an environmental one”.

Mr Carney said that drilling new wells will leave Britain with a “stranded assets problem” when the rigs will eventually have to be decommissioned.

Mr Sunak has previously said the Government’s policy of “maxing out” developments in the North Sea is consistent with the UK’s ambitions to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The Prime Minister has also argued that delaying deadlines to phase out fossil fuel cars and home heating systems was necessary to spare families unnecessary costs from the shift to net zero.

Mr Carney was a vocal advocate for tackling climate change while at the Bank of England and announced plans to introduce climate “stress tests” for lenders while at Threadneedle Street.

Critics have accused him of overreach and claimed a focus on net zero issues distracted from the Bank’s goal of controlling inflation.

The Canadian’s predecessor as Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, told The Telegraph last month: “The Bank of England can do nothing about climate change. A special focus on [climate] doesn’t in my view make any sense.”

Mr Carney, who was appointed by then chancellor George Osborne, has been highly critical of the British government since leaving his post.

Last month he said Liz Truss had turned Britain into “Argentina on the Channel” with her mini-Budget and attacked criticised pro-Brexit MPs as “lifelong politicians masquerading as free marketeers”.