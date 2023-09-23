Sunak’s Cabinet face fines up to £19,000 if they break lobbying rules after government

The move follows repeated warnings about the 'toothlessness' of Whitehall’s lobbying watchdog - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet will face fines of up to £19,000 if they breach lobbying rules after leaving government.

All current ministers will be expected to sign an enforceable “deed of undertaking” committing them to abide by rules governing the work they can carry out on behalf of private sector companies after serving in Whitehall.

It had previously been thought that the new regime – expected to be announced within weeks – would apply only to ministers appointed after its introduction this autumn.

But the Prime Minister is understood to be preparing to insist that all current ministers will also have to sign a deed committing them to abide by new business appointment rules, as the Conservatives seek to steal a march on Labour’s anti-sleaze plans following a series of scandals.

If the Tories lose the election expected next year, all 124 ministers would be covered by the new rules when they seek jobs after losing their government roles.

At the same time, the Government is drawing up revised civil service contracts, containing specific “restrictions on future employment”, as part of its plans to ensure that lobbying rules are enforceable.

Financial penalties to be imposed

The disclosures came as Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, suggested that Rupert McNeil, the former government chief people officer, could be blocked from receiving honours or any future public roles after being found to have committed “multiple breaches” of lobbying rules when he approached four Cabinet ministers and also senior officials on behalf of his new employers.

The move would amount to the first sanctions imposed by the Government for breaches of existing rules on the work that ministers and officials can carry out when they leave Whitehall. Mr McNeil, whose case was revealed in The Sunday Telegraph earlier this month, denies lobbying and insists he broke no rules.

The ministerial deed will allow the Government to impose financial penalties on political appointees for egregious breaches of the new rules. It is understood that the maximum penalty is likely to be set at the level of severance pay a prime minister receives when they leave office – currently just under £19,000.

The move follows repeated warnings about the “toothlessness” of Whitehall’s lobbying watchdog, which has found a series of prominent former ministers and civil servants in breach of its rules but has been powerless to take any action against them.

In one case exposed by this newspaper, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) found that Lord Hammond, the ex-chancellor, broke existing rules governing former ministers’ jobs when he contacted senior Treasury officials on behalf of a bank that paid for his advice.

More recently, Boris Johnson was found to have committed a “clear and unambiguous” breach of the rules when he took up a paid role as a newspaper columnist without seeking Acoba’s advice, and Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, was found to have broken the rules when he failed to contact the watchdog before appearing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

However, last week, Mr Dowden suggested that media appearances, books and journalism would be exempted from the revised rules as the Government seeks to free up Acoba to focus on more serious cases.

Recommendation set in 2021 review

The recommendation that new ministers sign a legally enforceable deed of undertaking was first set out in a 2021 review by Nigel Boardman, the senior solicitor who investigated David Cameron’s approaches to the Government on behalf of Greensill, the finance firm.

His report stated: “Ministers are office holders and not employees, and as such have no formal written contract of employment, but ministers could on appointment be required to sign a legally enforceable Deed of Undertaking which binds them to follow the Business Appointment Rules process and to abide by Acoba’s ruling at the end of their ministerial term.”

Acoba and the Committee on Standards in Public Life have also since called for a toughening up of the rules governing jobs that ministers take after leaving government, but the Government has been accused of inaction by Labour having failed to act on the recommendations since they were first made during Mr Johnson’s premiership.

Meanwhile, Labour has said it would extend the current two-year lobbying ban for ex-ministers to five years and introduce a new independent Integrity and Ethics Commission.