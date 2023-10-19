Sunak arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel as he prepares to meet leaders in the Middle East and call for any spread of the violence in the Israeli-Hamas war to be avoided.The prime minister will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog as he starts a two-day trip expected to take in other capitals in the region.He will urge Middle East leaders to “avoid further dangerous escalation”, saying that “too many lives have been lost” already since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel killed more than 1,400 people.Reuters