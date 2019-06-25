Sun-Wings Preview

In the rare position of having to bounce back from a loss, the Connecticut Sun continue their three-game road swing Wednesday night looking to regroup at the expense of the Dallas Wings.

Connecticut (9-2) had its seven-game winning streak emphatically snapped Sunday in a 93-75 loss at Chicago. The Sun never recovered from an 11-0 burst by the Sky to start the second quarter, falling behind by 21 at halftime, and Shekinna Stricklen - who shot 52.8 percent (28 for 53) from 3-point range during the win streak - missed all five of her shots from beyond the arc as Connecticut made 5 of 17 from deep overall.

"They were terrific offensively, they were the aggressor, we were a step slow all night," Sun coach Curt Miller told the team's official Twitter account. "We did a better job in the second half, but that was a big deficit to overcome against a team that talented."

Jonquel Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double in four games and seventh overall. She continues to lead the WNBA in rebounding (11.5) and is sixth in scoring (16.7). Despite the off shooting night on the perimeter, the Sun are still second in the league in 3-point percentage (36.7), with Stricklen hitting a league-best 32 treys while connecting at a 42.9 percent clip.

Dallas (2-6) was thwarted in its bid for a third straight victory after an 0-5 start with Saturday's 86-68 defeat at Las Vegas. Rookie Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 25 points but needed 26 shots to get there as the Wings shot only 28.6 percent overall and 6 of 31 from beyond the arc.

On the defensive end, they had few answers for former center Liz Cambage, who burned her old team for 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks in the first game between the teams since Cambage forced a trade out of Dallas in May.

One positive was that center Isabelle Harrison - acquired in the Cambage deal - returned after a two-game absence due to a concussion and contributed five points in 13 minutes. Harrison has been wildly inconsistent in her six games with Dallas, scoring five or fewer in four of them around nine and 18-point efforts.

Megan Gustafson, the team's first-round pick who was re-signed after she was the final cut in the preseason, has totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds in two games since rejoining the Wings.

The Sun swept the three games between the teams last year and has won five straight overall against Dallas since a 96-82 road loss June 25, 2017. Stricklen went 12 for 18 from 3-point range in last season's sweep while Jones averaged 19.7 points off the bench.