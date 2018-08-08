Sun, Wings meet while headed in opposite directions

The Connecticut Sun have gone from fearing for their playoff lives to thriving, while the Dallas Wings are barely holding on.

The teams meet Wednesday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Only two weeks ago, Connecticut (16-12) was a game ahead of the surging Las Vegas Aces, who came within one game of the Sun for the last playoff spot. All is well now after the Sun set a franchise record for field goals made in a game and matched a team record with a fourth straight 90-point contest, moving to three games ahead of Las Vegas with their 109-88 victory over the visiting Aces on Sunday.

Connecticut's bulge over Las Vegas grew to four games when the Aces lost at Atlanta 109-100 on Tuesday night. Earlier Tuesday, the WNBA ruled that the Aces must forfeit their game against Washington on Friday when they arrived at their hotel about four hours before gametime after traveling some 25 hours but cited safety concerns for not playing.

"I can't begin to tell you for our franchise how big that is with this push to the playoffs," said Sun coach Curt Miller, whose team made 46 of 77 field-goal attempts, good for 59.7 percent, against the Aces.

Sun guard Jasmine Thomas, who scored a career-high 30 points, added, "Any series that we can close out and win (topping the Aces in two out of three games this season), it is important ... it was important that we get this win."

While the Sun are on a four-game winning streak that has helped them elevate from No. 8 to No. 5 in the WNBA standings, the Wings (14-14) occupy the last playoff spot at No. 8 with a five-game losing streak.

In that stretch are three losses at home, including one to Connecticut on July 22, a 92-75 setback that started the Sun's current winning run after they had lost five of their previous seven games. It's the only previous matchup of the season.

Dallas all-star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith missed her second consecutive game Sunday against the Washington Mystics because of a facial injury suffered July 31. She may return against Connecticut because coach Fred Williams said he does not believe it is a concussion.

"I just think it is more dizziness," he said. "If it was (a concussion), we would be going through that protocol. She took a hard hit on the chin which affects her face and we are just taking it one day at a time to get her back with us."

Liz Cambage recorded her 13th double-double (16 points and 14 rebounds) for Dallas in the 76-74 loss to the Mystics. The Wings are two games ahead of the Aces for the last playoff spot with six games remaining.

"It comes down to the little things," Dallas forward Kayla Thornton said. "It comes down to our defense. ... We just have to focus on the little things and regroup."