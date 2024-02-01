Sun trade Hiedeman to Lynx for veteran Tiffany Mitchell

Jan. 31—Stephanie White was the head coach of the Indiana Fever in 2016 when the team drafted Tiffany Mitchell ninth overall. So White, now coaching the Connecticut Sun, knows exactly what to look for when Mitchell arrives in Connecticut.

The Sun traded point guard Natisha Hiedeman to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, acquiring Mitchell, as well as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Connecticut now owns the 10th, 19th, 22nd and 34th picks in the draft.

"I was in Indiana when we drafted Tiff and it's been fun to watch her career unfold," White said in a press release. "I'm excited to be on the same sideline with her again. She's a competitor and fits the grit and toughness that permeates our franchise."

A 5-foot-9 guard, Mitchell averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33 regular-season games for the Lynx in 2023. Prior to Minnesota, Mitchell played seven seasons with the Fever from 2016-22, ranking fifth all-time in franchise history in scoring, seventh in assists and ninth in steals.

Mitchell was the two-time SEC Player of the Year at South Carolina. She is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Athletes Unlimited season which begins Feb. 29.

Hiedeman, 26, a Marquette grad, was originally drafted by the Lynx in the second round in 2019 before being traded to the Sun on draft day. Last season, she finished with 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as Connecticut reached the WNBA semifinals.

"It's never easy to part ways with someone that has been a part of your organization for as long as Natisha," said Sun general manager Darius Taylor. "We would like to thank her for her dedication and contributions on the court and in the community. We wish her success with her new organization."

"I want to thank Natisha for everything she has done for this organization and for our team," White said. "T is a joy to coach and will impact every team she's a part of. We wish her the best."

The Sun are set to open the season May 14. The WNBA's free agent signing period begins Thursday.

