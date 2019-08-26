Sun-Storm Preview

In the mix for the top spot in the WNBA standings, the Connecticut Sun can't afford many setbacks down the stretch.

The Sun look to bounce back from their first loss in two weeks when they continue a three-game road stretch on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm.

Connecticut (20-9) did not have much of a turnaround over the weekend - or rest - after rallying to beat Las Vegas at home on Friday night, then heading across the country to play Los Angeles on Sunday. The Sun fell 84-72 in the latter, ending a four-game winning streak and leaving them one game behind first-place Washington in the standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the loss, Connecticut coach Curt Miller could not fault his team's effort under some rather tough logistical circumstances.

"I can't be more proud, on that short turnaround, of our fight (at L.A.)," Miller said via the Sun's official Facebook page. "(It gave) us a chance to be in that game for a long time."

Courtney Williams had 18 points with nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while Jonquel Jones added 16 points with 12 rebounds in Connecticut's first defeat since Aug. 11. Williams has averaged 20 points in the last three games.

The Sun, who are just 6-8 on the road, have a chance to sweep the season series from Seattle. Connecticut overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Storm 79-78 at home on Aug. 16. Shekinna Stricklen hit five 3-pointers and a pair of late free throws to finish with 24 points to help give the Sun the comeback victory.

Story continues

The Storm (15-14) have already clinched a playoff berth and officially get the chance to defend their WNBA title, but will try to bounce back from a 63-54 home loss to Indiana on Sunday. Natasha Howard scored 14 points and recorded her 200th career block, but Seattle shot a dismal 28.6 percent - including 5 of 22 from 3-point range - while falling for the third time in four games.

Howard has totaled 47 points and 18 rebounds in the two games versus Connecticut this season.