Sun All-Stars Bonner, Thomas are earning their accolades

Jul. 11—Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White and her staff earned the right to coach Team Stewart, led by former UConn great Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The only thing is, the Sun's two All-Stars and leaders, Most Valuable Player candidate Alyssa Thomas and the veteran, clutch DeWanna Bonner, will be on the other bench.

Thomas and Bonner were both selected by A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, whose All-Star team will be coached by Becky Hammon of the Aces.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not happy about that," White said with a smile prior to Sunday's victory over the Washington Mystics. "I certainly was hoping that we would be on the same team.

"You know it's an exciting time. I think one of the cool things about the All-Star experience for players is just being able to be on the same teams and interact with players around the league and just go out there and have a lot of fun. But I wish they were on our team."

To underscore White's wish to coach her own two players later in the week, Thomas and Bonner then combined for 50 points in Connecticut's hard-fought 92-84 win over the Mystics.

Bonner had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Advertisement

Thomas weighed in with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Entering the Sun's final game before the All-Star break, scheduled for noon Wednesday at Chicago (NBC Sports Boston), the pair of Connecticut All-Stars are most certainly playing like All-Stars.

Connecticut is 14-5, tied with the New York Liberty (13-4) for first place in the Eastern Conference.

"It's so nice as a coach when you have an AT and a DB who don't just exemplify it with what they do every day, which is important — you have to because you can't talk about it unless you're gonna be about it — and they do both and their teammates respect them and they respect their voice."

Advertisement

Bonner, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward and five-time All-Star, leads the team with 18.2 points per game and has needed to be more forward than guard without starting center Brionna Jones, out for the season with an Achilles injury. That has required her to adjust her role on defense.

Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, set the franchise record with 41 points on June 8, averaging 20.7 points per game since that time.

"I think she's playing as well as she's played in a number of years," White said of Bonner. "DB has stepped up in a lot of ways in the absence of (Jones), not just scoring the basketball but rebounding, defensively, facilitating, but the thing I love most about her is her leadership, really bringing people together."

"She's just like our team mom," Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman said. "She cares about us. She loves us. She's always making sure we're straight with everything. She's always asking how we are, not even with basketball. Like, just now I walked into the locker room, she's like, 'Hiiii, Natisha, how are you? How you feeling?' Just like that."

Advertisement

Thomas, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June and a four-time All-Star selection, is averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals. The 6-2 forward had three triple-doubles in a four-game span in June with double figures in points, rebounds and assists.

White refers to Thomas as a "point forward" saying that Thomas knows where everyone on the floor is supposed to be at all times on offense and defense.

"She's definitely having an MVP-caliber year," White said. "She's doing everything. She typically has done everything and you've seen it in her numbers but I think she's even taken it to another level this season. She really is the heart and soul of this team and this franchise.

"Alyssa Thomas would trade a win for the recognition any day of the week, which I think is one of her greater qualities. She's gonna go out and she's gonna do her job and she's gonna bust her butt and she's gonna help put us in position to win."

Advertisement

The All-Star Game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on ABC.

In their last matchup with Chicago on June 25, the Sun won 96-72 behind 26 points from Bonner and 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists from Thomas. The Sky (8-11) are led by Kahleah Copper with 17 points per game.

v.fulkerson@theday.com