Sun-Star’s Best: Le Grand High’s Nadia Avila wins Prep of the Week poll

Le Grand High pitcher Nadia Avila tossed a no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over Waterford last week.

Avila struck out 13 and walked just one in the complete-game shutout.

Avila won the Merced Sun-Star Prep Athlete of the Week Poll.

The Bulldogs senior was a run-away winner in the poll, racking up 98% of the votes in a poll that included 15 nominees.

Atwater track star Jordin McDowell finished second in the poll.