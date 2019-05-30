Sun-Sparks Preview

For a second consecutive season, the Connecticut Sun are in position to start 3-0.

It's been four years since the Los Angeles Sparks dropped their first two games of the year.

Riding a six-game winning streak dating to last regular season, the Sun look to stay hot as they hit the road for the first time in 2019 on Friday night against the Sparks.

Getting off to a strong start should not be anything new for Connecticut (2-0), which won its first five games of 2018 and was 7-1 before losing 11 of the next 16. And after winning their final four games of 2018 to make the playoffs, the Sun have looked solid in the early stages of this campaign.

Following an impressive 84-69 home win over predicted title-contender Washington, the Sun won 88-77 against Indiana on Tuesday. Jonquel Jones scored 14 of her 25 points in the first half and Jasmine Thomas added 15 as the pair combined for six of Connecticut's 10 made 3-pointers.

But even with the positive start, the Sun are far from polished. Especially after allowing the Fever to shoot 48.6 percent and they themselves going 14 of 22 from the free-throw line.

"We can't be satisfied," coach Curt Miller told his team after Tuesday's game via the Sun's official Twitter page. "We're 2-0, and we know we haven't played our "A" game yet."

Jones has totaled 35 points in the first two games while Thomas has 28 to go with 13 assists.

Connecticut swept the three-game season series with Los Angeles in 2018 and should feel good about its chances against a Sparks club that's minus superstar Candace Parker (hamstring). It's uncertain exactly when Parker will return, but L.A. certainly missed her in Sunday's 83-70 loss to title favorite Las Vegas.

Maria Vadeeva had 24 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 17 with 11 rebounds, but Los Angeles shot just 36.4 percent and looked flat overall in Derek Fisher's WNBA coaching debut.

L.A. last started 0-2 in 2015, but despite the outcome, Fisher believes the rough opener might be a blessing in disguise for his squad going forward.

"This is gonna be one of the best things that could happen to us, because it reminds us and reinforces us right away of how far we have to go to reach our maximum potential," Fisher said.

The Sparks will need a better effort from Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time All-Star and the 2014 rookie of the year who ignited much excitement by coming over from Connecticut in an April trade to team with her sister in Los Angeles. She managed just two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the opener, but averaged 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in the three seasons she actually took the court for the Sun.