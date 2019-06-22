Sun-Sky Preview

No matter where they play, the Connecticut Sun can't seem to lose.

The WNBA-leading Sun look to win eight in a row for the first time in 13 seasons when visiting the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Things probably can't get much better for Connecticut (9-1), owner of the league's best record and in position to win eight straight for the first time since a club-record 12-game run in 2006. Entering play Saturday, the Sun are averaging 81.1 points and yielding just 73.2.

On Friday, Shekinna Stricklen (11.8 points per game) hit seven of her team's 12 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Connecticut extended its franchise-record, regular-season home winning streak to 13 games with an 86-76 win over Atlanta. Jonquel Jones (17.3 ppg, 11.6 rebounds per game) added 18 with eight rebounds as the Sun opened a 50-28 lead early in the second half.

"The chemistry we have is amazing," Stricklen said as posted on the Sun's official Facebook page. "I really think that's what's got us going."

The Sun go forward trying to win a fourth consecutive road contest while beginning a stretch of three straight away from home. Connecticut took two of three last season from Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 76-69 defeat against Indiana on Friday - its first at home in 2019.

Diamond DeShields (14.4 ppg) had 19 points and was one of four players in double-figures for the Sky (5-3), who could not keep the Fever from shooting 44.3 percent and Erica Wheeler from knocking down six 3s and scoring 28 points. Chicago trailed by 20 in the second half, but worked its way back only to fall short.

"It's more than just saying, 'we're ready to play,' DeShields told the Sky's official website. "It's really approaching the game from the jump. Not just saying, 'we want to focus,' but knowing that it's going to take a little extra effort."

Bouncing back expects to be a challenge for the Sky, who face a daunting stretch that follows this contest with a home date versus 2018 WNBA runner-up Washington and road games at Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before July 4.

"Can't dwell on (the loss to Indiana), that's for sure," DeShields added. "If we do that, we're already defeated in my eyes. (Connecticut's) a good team coming in here. We have a good record here at home and we want to defend our home court. You've gotta move on."