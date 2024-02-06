Sun re-sign Brionna Jones; DeWanna Bonner also reported to be returning

Feb. 5—There were plenty of celebrations on social media Monday with regard to the Connecticut Sun's re-signing of Brionna Jones.

The Sun posted an emoji of a face (which resembles Mother Nature) blowing wind in honor of Jones, who is nicknamed "Breezy," and teammate DiJonai Carrington responded with a video of her teammates dancing last season in the locker room.

Jones, a first-round draft pick for the Sun in 2017, signed a one-year contract with Connecticut, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 center out of the University of Maryland, ruptured her Achilles tendon on June 20 last season in Seattle and missed the remainder of the season.

"We are looking forward to a full year with Breezy on the floor," White said Monday in a press release. "She is the ultimate teammate, competitor and leader. She's worked hard through the process of her recovery and rehab and we are ready to get to work with her."

In addition, it was reported Monday by ESPN that veteran DeWanna Bonner will return to the Sun, although that has not yet been announced by the team. Both players were free agents after helping to lead Connecticut to a 27-13 record a year ago and a berth in the WNBA semifinals.

Last season, Jones averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 13 games. She was the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2022 before taking on a starting role after the trade of Connecticut's Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty. Brionna Jones is a two-time All-Star.

"We are super excited that Brionna Jones will remain in a Connecticut Sun uniform," Sun general Manager Darius Taylor said in the release. "She was significantly missed last season and having her back will be tremendous for our organization on and off the court."

During the offseason, Jones returned to the Maryland women's basketball team as the director of player personnel.

Bonner, a 6-4 guard/forward, is entering her 14th season in the WNBA. She is a five-time All-Star who averaged a team-high 17.4 points in 2023, including a career-high 41-point performance, to go along with 5.6 rebounds.

The Sun continues to round out its roster. Starting guard Tiffany Hayes retired. Then last week, Connecticut traded points guard Natisha Hiedeman to Minnesota in exchange for vertan guard Tiffany Mitchell and the Sun acquired point guard Moriah Jefferson in a deal with the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for Bec Allen.

The Sun tip off the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14 against the Indiana Fever.

