Sun Sentinel staff predictions for 2023 Miami Dolphins — and the Super Bowl

Here’s how the South Florida Sun Sentinel thinks the Miami Dolphins will fare in the 2023 season ahead of their Sept. 10 opener at the Los Angeles Chargers, and who our staff is picking to play in the Super Bowl:

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist

Dolphins prediction: 10-7

The speed of the offense and a Vic Fangio defense should put the Dolphins in the playoffs. The strength of the AFC East and the numerous health concerns on the Dolphins roster mean you’ll have to get to December before seeing if they can make a deep run in the postseason.

Super Bowl prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati has been in the mix the past few years and at some point quarterback Joe Burrow breaks through. Going with San Francisco just because Philadelphia won last year and most champions don’t repeat.

Chris Perkins, Dolphins columnist

Dolphins prediction: 10-7

It’s a tougher schedule than last year partly because the AFC East is tougher. But the Dolphins are a better, more experienced team. If coach Mike McDaniel grows as a second-year coach/play-caller, and they can avoid major injury issues, a playoff berth seems likely.

Super Bowl prediction: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals

I’m going chalk, for the most part. Beyond that, I like dynasties, so I’d usually select Kansas City in this situation. But something tells me the combination of Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow will get it done this year.

Related Articles

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Dolphins prediction: 11-6

The offense should be a nudge better and more consistent in the second year under Mike McDaniel. I’m also assuming health for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with his offseason training benefiting him. The defense, even if star cornerback Jalen Ramsey can’t make a Dolphins debut until deep into the season, could be elite under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. It is a challenging schedule, though.

Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs have proven they remain the class of the league, especially after winning it all last year without Tyreek Hill. They beat the Eagles again in a Super Bowl rematch, as the 49ers give Philly their best shot in the NFC but are still a quarterback away.

Kathy Laughlin, Sports editor

Dolphins prediction: 11-6

With a revamped defense and a (hopefully) healthy Tua Tagovailoa, this team should be better than last season. More importantly, the South Florida magic that put the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Atlantic Owls in the Final Four and the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat in their finals might have a little something left to help boost the top dogs in the local sports landscape.

Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

As long as Patrick Mahomes keeps being Patrick Mahomes, it’s hard to pick against the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl. The 49ers were buoyed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy last season, and it should be interesting if he can hold onto the starting job. I want to see more of him, so 49ers get my pick.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

Dolphins prediction: 10-7

The Dolphins have been given an over/under win total of 9.5 games by Vegas oddsmakers, which sounds about right. The Dolphins, who will have a tough schedule to start the season, will go as far as Tua Tagovailoa will take them. He looks to be in a much better position — mentally and physically — this year. The offense has plenty of playmakers, but its success will depend on the progress of the offensive line. The defense should be solid.

Super Bowl prediction: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City should emerge victorious once again. The high-powered Chiefs are 6-to-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl. How can you pick against them?

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

Dolphins prediction: 9-8

A third consecutive 9-8 prediction in this space. Tyreek Hill is the scariest wide receiver in the NFL, and I love the jump edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is about to make to a 15-sack player. Further, the Dolphins play nine home games against seven road contests (and a neutral-site affair in Germany against the Chiefs).

However, Miami not improving upon a mediocre, thin and fragile offensive line is a significant concern, especially with an already-fragile quarterback coming off multiple concussions. Tua Tagovailoa not only needs to stay upright, but must improve his ball security and his play in December and January. After November, he has a career 81.4 passer rating with both of his pick-sixes and a fumble also returned for a touchdown.

Also a question: Can Mike McDaniel improve on his video-replay-challenge operation and also get the play calls in with much more alacrity than last year. The loss to the Bills in last season’s wild-card round was a disaster to that end, with a hard-to-believe five pre-snap penalties on offense. And that home-heavy schedule? The majority of the 17 games easily could end up being against teams with double-digit wins.

Super Bowl prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions

The Jaguars have a big year on deck, with a juggernaut offense, a soft schedule and only seven road games. They should earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Jags could easily get a rematch of their epic wild-card round win from January, with the Los Angles Chargers coming back into town. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell’s crew in Detroit was roaring at the finish of last season. They may have overdrafted some rookies, but the Lions have added significant talent to 2022’s 9-8 squad. It would be no shock if Detroit battles the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC berth.

More season preview content

Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ window to make Super Bowl is open, but it won’t be for long

Can Dolphins win highly competitive AFC East? Do they have a path to the Super Bowl in 2023?

Laser focused: It’s about football now for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after offseason of measures taken to stay healthy

Five Miami Dolphins to watch during 2023 season

Season outlook: It’s time for Dolphins to finally win a playoff game — and maybe go further

Breaking down Dolphins’ defense, which should be improved under Fangio

A look at Dolphins’ offense, which could be among NFL’s best

Dolphins get prime-time treatment in 2023 and back-loaded home schedule