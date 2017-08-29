Sun, Mystics eye playoff positioning, momentum

The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics are headed to the playoffs. Now it's about doing so with momentum.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third and final time during the regular season at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Sun (20-11) are 8-2 in their last 10 games despite falling 96-83 at home Friday to the Chicago Sky, who attacked weary Connecticut early and led by 22 points in the third quarter.

"Chicago has played once in the last eight days and this is our fifth game in 11 days," Sun coach Curt Miller told the Hartford Courant. "When we looked at this stretch, we thought it was going to be really, really difficult when the schedule came out. We almost got through it, but it caught up to us and we looked like the tired team."

Connecticut was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers in the loss. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points.

The Mystics (17-14) lost 83-78 at home Saturday to the Dallas Wings in their second game in as many nights despite getting 29 points and 11 rebounds from Elena Delle Donne and 22 points from Emma Meesseman.

"I thought we got some pretty wide-open looks," Mystics coach Mike Thibault said. "I thought, actually, a couple players passed up some open shots. I thought we got some point-blank looks and they didn't go in. Shots that, when they're shooting, I say that's a pretty good shot."

Washington has lost two in a row and four of five to fall 2 1/2 games behind fourth-place New York with three games remaining. The top four teams receive a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

"We really wanted this win, so we were prepared to play very competitive," Meesseman said. "We wanted to play, we didn't feel tired. I don't think that's going to be an excuse."

Delle Donne played in games on consecutive nights Friday and Saturday after missing nearly a month following thumb surgery.

"I'm all right. Obviously, all of our bodies are a little tired," the All-Star said. "I think both were great tests. Unfortunately, we came away with losses in those tests, but they are good games to be in right now, especially with playoffs right around the corner."

Tuesday's game is a makeup for the original July 28 matchup that was initially delayed and then postponed because of a leaky roof at Washington's home arena. Connecticut then heads west for games at Phoenix and Los Angeles.

"Our last three games are certainly not going to be easy," Miller said. "And when the game (vs. Washington) was cancelled (due to water leaking) and delayed until now, we knew it was going to be a tough way to end the season -- three road games against three talented teams. We have to steal a win or two to try and stay in the top four."

Washington plays host to Seattle on Friday, then concludes the regular season on Sunday at Minnesota.

The Mystics and Sun split two previous meetings.