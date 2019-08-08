Sun-Lynx Preview

The Connecticut Sun are the hottest team in the WNBA and don't show any signs of slowing down.

They'll look to push their season-high winning streak to eight games Friday night against the host Minnesota Lynx.

It's been nearly a month since Connecticut (16-6) lost a game, July 10 at Atlanta to be exact. The Sun last won eight in a row during the 2006 season.

"We know that we can win a championship, we know that we have all the pieces," guard Courtney Williams said as posted on the Sun's official Facebook page. "We're a championship team. We just have to get at it and prove it."

Williams (12.0 points per game) has played well of late, averaging 16.8 points on 27-of-51 shooting in the last four games. She dropped 28 while the Sun shot 46.4 percent during a 94-79 win at New York on Sunday.

It was the second straight road victory for Connecticut, which is 5-5 away from home. This will be the second of a four-game stretch on the road.

"This four-game trip is important," Sun coach Curt Miller said. "(The win at New York) sets the tone."

Connecticut split its first two season meetings with the Lynx, with its victory coming 85-81 at Minnesota on June 14 amid the team's first seven-game winning streak of 2019. Williams has totaled just 19 points in the two games versus Minnesota this season.

The Lynx (11-11) are looking to win back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game winning streak from July 2-10. Rookie Napheesa Collier had 22 points with 11 rebounds and Sylvia Fowles added 12 with 11 boards as Minnesota used a 15-0 run to beat Atlanta 85-69 on Tuesday and snap a four-game slide.

That contest also marked the 2019 debut of Minnesota and WNBA legend Seimone Augustus, who had eight points and four assists over 21 minutes in her return from offseason knee injury. She also moved into the top 10 on the "W's" all-time scoring list.

"Now, you can add my leadership in there," Augustus, in her 14th season, told the Lynx's official website. "Hopefully, we can put it all together and push forward."

Fowles (14.5 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game) also recorded the 600th block of her stellar career. She's posted 35 points and 20 rebounds against the Sun this season.

Collier (11.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg) is averaging 17.0 points and 9.7 boards in the last three games.