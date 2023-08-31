Sun host Phoenix on Thursday with WNBA playoffs on horizon

Aug. 30—The Connecticut Sun's tandem of point guards, Natisha Hiedeman and Ty Harris, were asked prior to a recent game: What are their personal goals and what are the objectives of the team as the regular-season draws to a close?

Both goals are much the same, Hiedeman said.

"We always have the team goal, just obviously playoffs," Hiedeman said, "trying to bring the championship back here to Connecticut.

"And then I think all of our personal goals just go into our team goals at the end of the day, just contributing and stepping up the best way we can and I think we're going in this (upward) trajectory, so just continuing that and being ready when the time comes."

The Sun (24-11) meet the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena, needing just one win or a loss by Dallas to clinch at least the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs.

The Sun have already started selling tickets for the postseason.

But there's still a consistency they must maintain.

Head coach Stephanie White said following Connecticut's 95-90 loss to the New York Liberty in overtime last week, during which the Sun squandered a 20-point lead, that it appeared as if the team was playing not to lose rather than aggressively trying to win.

"We have to keep the main thing the main thing and that's us," White said. "Where are we trying to get to position ourselves for the playoffs? I want to continue to see us have smaller amounts of time where we have lulls. We want to to be consistent for 40 minutes and that's continuing to be a challenge. I want us, the staff, to do a better job subbing so we're not getting fatigued in the fourth quarter."

Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa said the team has maintained a hunger since losing All-Star post player Bri Jones to an Achilles injury.

"I think we kind of thrive off that hungriness that people underestimate us, that people count us out," said Nelson-Ododa, a UConn grad, who had a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) in the Sun's win over Los Angeles on Sunday.

"I think that's a huge part of how we've been able to respond since Bri's been out. Just having that hungriness sets us up for us to keep going and just get ready for what's coming up. I think it goes to show the type of players we have."

Phoenix won the last matchup between the teams Aug. 10 in Phoenix, 90-84.

The Mercury are led by 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game from Brittney Griner. Phoenix lists former UConn great Diana Taurasi as questionable with a left toe injury.

The Sun are paced by 18.0 points per game by DeWanna Bonner and 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game by MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas. Thomas has 25 double-doubles this season, the most ever in a WNBA season.

Connecticut goes right back to work with a game Friday in New York. The playoffs begin Sept. 13.

