Sun hit 13 3-pointers, six by Bonner, in win over Mystics

Jul. 9—MOHEGAN — In the midst of making back-to-back, game-changing 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter late Sunday afternoon, DeWanna Bonner was sent sprawling on the defensive end of the floor.

She got up and buried the second one anyway, pushing the Connecticut Sun's lead to a more comfortable nine with 4 minutes, 18 seconds remaining on the way to a 92-84 victory before 6,558 fans at Mohegan Sun Arena.

A weary Bonner, who finished with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, was later helped from her chair in the postgame interview room by teammate Alyssa Thomas.

"I just want to win the game, whatever it takes to win the game," said the veteran Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season. "These kinds of games are tough, especially when you come off a game like Seattle (93-73 win Thursday) where everything works.

"Sometimes the focus on the mental part is not there. This is where you've got to lock down a little bit. I didn't feel like our focus was there today as a team. Whatever it takes to win those types of games, you've got to get them while you can in this league."

Thomas added 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot, playing all but 33 seconds of the game and giving the Sun's pair of All-Stars, Bonner and Thomas, 50 points between them.

The back-and-forth game featured eight lead changes, with Connecticut (14-5) leading by as many as eight in the first half on a spin move by Thomas and trailing by as many as six.

The Sun led 46-41 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Bonner — one of six 3s for her, tying a career high — which sailed through at the buzzer. Connecticut was 13-for-25 from 3-point range for a season high, with several connecting late in the shot clock.

Ty Harris also hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter to pull the Sun within 66-65 after the Mystics took the lead and Bonner followed with a 3 late in the shot clock to start the fourth quarter.

Connecticut trailed for the final time, 71-70, on a 3 by Washington's Myisha Hines-Allen, but responded to that with a rainbow from the right-hand corner by Tiffany Hayes, again as the shot clock was expiring, putting the Sun back in front at 72-71.

A 3 by Ariel Atkins pulled Washington to within 81-78 before Bonner's back-breaking 3-point barrage.

The Mystics (10-8) got as close as six before a free throw by Hayes, another make from late in the shot clock by Thomas and two free throws by Thomas put the game out of reach at 92-81 with 1:29 to go.

Tianna Hawkins tied a career-high with 24 points for the injury-laden Mystics, who missed Shakira Austin (left hip), Natasha Cloud (right ankle) and Kristi Toliver (right plantar faciitis) and lost leading scorer Elena Delle Donne with 1:20 to play in the first half. Delle Donne was returning from a sprained ankle.

"This is a Washington team that's beat up, that's dealing with some injury issues but has terrific pieces who are still some of the best players in the world," Sun head coach Stephanie White said. "For us we still had to, No. 1, give the respect that they deserve, but No. 2, have a high attention to detail.

"We didn't necessarily do that."

White said that Bonner, a 6-foot-4 guard who is currently playing the forward position in the absence of Sun post player Brionna Jones, out for the season with an Achilles injury, is a tough matchup.

Bonner, who set a franchise record earlier this season with 41 points, has led Connecticut in scoring in four of its last five games and is averaging 21 points per game in July.

"You put a post player on her and she can stretch the floor and (you can) run her off a screen. You put a little on her and we can post her up. She can shoot over the top of them," White said of Bonner. "She got some really good looks. Her teammates found her.

"DB's been a part of a lot of different teams and she knows what it takes and she knows we still have a special opportunity in front of us. ... But yeah, her ability to get back up and to make people pay is important for us."

