Sun hit 12 3s to beat Phoenix 84-74 in Griner's return to Mohegan

Aug. 31—MOHEGAN — First there was a prolonged and heartfelt cheer for Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who made her return to Mohegan Sun Arena after missing last season while being detained in Russia.

Then the 7,794 pro-Connecticut Sun fans had another reason to applaud.

The Sun, previously 0-2 against the Mercury this season, played lock-down defense versus Phoenix in the third quarter, forcing a pair of shot clock violations, and recorded an 84-74 victory that clinched Connecticut at least the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs.

The Sun outscored Phoenix 20-8 in the third quarter.

"We played with a high sense of urgency in the third quarter and it gave us a little bit of separation," Connecticut head coach Stephanie White said. "I mean, we've got to play with a sense of urgency.

"You can't take plays off, you can't take possessions off. That gets you ousted in the playoffs."

Natisha Hiedeman and Ty Harris each finished with 18 points for the Sun (25-11), with four 3-point field goals apiece, leading five players in double figures.

DeWanna Bonner, who scored the last seven points of the first half to fight off a 10-point lead by Phoenix, had 15 points, all in the first half. Tiffany Hayes finished with 13 points and Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, her unprecedented 26th double-double of the year.

Griner had a team-high 15 points and three blocked shots for Phoenix (9-27).

Former UConn great Diana Taurasi, who earlier this season became the only player in league history to eclipse 10,000 points, did not play due to a left toe injury.

"I think all of us are thankful that she's in the building again," said White, speaking of Griner, who she coached in this year's All-Star Game, "thankful that she's on the floor again, thankful that she's in a space where she can do what she loves to do.

"I guess every time somebody asks me about BG, it's just gratitude, gratitude that she's home and around the people that she loves and the game that she loves in a league that loves her."

The Mercury's two wins over the Sun both came in Phoenix, 72-66 on July 18 (the first game after the All-Star break) and 90-84 on Aug. 10. In the second game, Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Taurasi hit four of the Mercury's nine 3-point field goals.

On Thursday, the Mercury pulled ahead by double figures on a second-quarter drive by Sug Sutton, but Bonner scored the final seven points of the half as the Sun pulled within 41-38. Bonner hit four straight free throws followed by a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Thomas scored to open the third quarter and Hayes hit one of two technical free throws to deadlock the score at 41.

That continued the 18-2 run that began in the first half, capped by a layup from Thomas which put the Sun ahead 49-43.

Connecticut finished the third quarter with a 58-49 lead thanks to a 3 by Hiedeman. The Sun forced another shot clock violation and Harris and Hayes knocked in 3-pointers as Connecticut pushed its lead to 66-56, forcing a Mercury timeout with 7:04 remaining.

The 18 points tied a career-high for Harris, who shares the point guard duties with Hiedeman.

The pair, who make splitting the position look effortless, even referring to themselves as twins, were both on the floor as Hayes put the game away from the foul line with 33.5 seconds remaining against the Mercury. Hiedeman and Harris shared a celebratory embrace.

"They're always in my ear telling me to shoot the ball," Harris said of her teammates. "They get mad when I don't, so after practice every day, we shoot as guards and that's just kind of the routine. I let it fly today and it went in."

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison last Aug. 4, a day the Mercury were scheduled to play the Sun at Mohegan Sun. She was arrested Feb. 17, 2022, for bringing cannabis into the country where she played during the WNBA offseason for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

She was released from detention on Dec. 8.

Bonner, who played alongside Griner for six seasons in Phoenix, said prior to Thursday's game that it's no surprise Griner returned to play at such a high level. Griner was averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds coming into the game.

"It's BG. She's an All-Star. She's a world champion. She's an Olympian," Bonner said. "I don't expect anything less. That's how she prides herself to play; you know each and every night she's going to come out here and do her best."

The Sun left immediately following the game for a bus ride to New York, where they'll play the Liberty at 8 p.m. Friday (ION) in their only back-to-back games of the season. The WNBA playoffs are slated to begin Sept. 13.

v.fulkerson@theday.com