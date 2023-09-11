Sun fall in overtime to Sky, but gains some 'quality rest' headed to playoffs

Sep. 10—MOHEGAN — Two things the Connecticut Sun gained on Sunday: what head coach Stephanie White termed "quality rest" headed to the playoffs and a first-round playoff opponent in Minnesota.

The Sun closed the regular-season with a 102-91 overtime loss to the Chicago Sky before 6,377 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Connecticut All-Stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner sitting out the entire second half.

Sun rookie Leigha Brown scored on an offensive rebound with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation and Olivia Nelson-Ododa blocked Marina Mabrey's 3-point attempt with .2 seconds on the clock as Connecticut (27-13) forced overtime with the score deadlocked at 89.

"It's always good to be able to make a play like that for your team," said Brown, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan. "(I) obviously struggled from the floor the rest of the game, but I was able to kind of coral that and make that one count.

"It's good to be able to get experience and have my teammates' support."

Nelson-Ododa finished with a career-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and two blocks and Ty Harris added 17 points and three steals. Natisha Hiedeman had 13 points and three assists and DiJonai Carrington 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Thomas, who finished with five points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes, finished the season with 316 assists, setting the WNBA's single-season assist record. New York's Courtney Vandersloot also had four assists Sunday, putting her at 314.

Courtney Williams led the Sky (18-22) with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists.

It was a gutsy comeback for the Sun's bench players, all of whom played at least 26 minutes, after Chicago led by double digits earlier in the fourth quarter.

After Chicago took a 76-66 lead with 7:33 to play, Connecticut came back with six straight points on a basket by Nelson-Ododa assisted by Bec Allen, a jump shot by Allen and two free throws from Carrington.

The Sky led 89-80 on a three-point play by Elizabeth Williams with 1:28 remaining.

Nelson-Ododa, though, scored to pull the Sun within seven and then Harris took over with back-to-back steals which she turned into buckets. Harris made a layup off the first steal to make it 89-84 and then, on the second one, she pulled up behind the 3-point line and connected to carve the lead to 89-87.

Chicago's Robyn Parks missed from 3-point range and Nelson-Ododa secured the rebound with 15.1 seconds left. The Sun called timeout, allowing them to advance the ball to their half of the court.

Brown inbounded the ball to Harris, who got it to Carrington for the shot. Carrington missed, but Brown was there on the left side of the hoop for the putback to tie the game.

The Sun went 0-for-9 from the floor in overtime, with the Sky outscoring them 13-2.

"I felt like in the fourth quarter, we did some really good things," White said. "I felt like we made some timely plays. Just ran out of gas in overtime. It was important for us to be able to get some quality rest, too, heading into the playoffs with such a tight turnaround, so now it's really locking in."

Nelson-Ododa, in her second year in the league, her first in Connecticut, said she wasn't surprised that Brown, who averages just 5.2 minutes per game, came up with the play of the day.

"I was hype," Nelson-Ododa said. "I'm like, 'OK, Leigh, let's go!' Chance at overtime, chance to get the game and stuff. I mean, Leigha's been working her (butt) off the whole season just behind the scenes and stuff, so it's not a surprise. She comes in, she does her role, she does her job, she does all the little things."

The Sun, who were already locked into the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, had to wait until Sunday to find out their first-round opponent, with three teams still in the running for the 5-7 seeds.

Connecticut will open its best-of-three series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mohegan Sun against the Minnesota Lynx (19-21). Game 2 will be Sunday at 1 p.m. The Sun are 3-1 against the Lynx this season.

Chicago is also playoff-bound as the No. 8 seed, headed to top-seeded Las Vegas to begin its best-of-three series also on Wednesday.

