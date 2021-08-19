Sun face-off against Lynx again

Aug. 19—MOHEGAN — The Connecticut Sun needed a strong defensive night and clutch shooting to snap the Minnesota Lynx's eight-game winning streak Tuesday night.

Connecticut needed Briann January and Jasmine Thomas to do it.

The Sun's starting guard tandem were crucial to their team's 72-60 win over Minnesota. Connecticut will need them again on Thursday night when it plays host to the Lynx again in the rubber-match game of the team's regular-season series at Mohegan Sun Arena (7, NESN).

"Twenty-nine points (combined)," Sun head coach Curt Miller said about January and Thomas. "They weren't taking any bad shots to get there (they shot a combined 10 of 20). Jas just played terrific."

The Lynx had been the league's hottest team since the end of May and won 13 of their last 16 prior to Tuesday. They averaged 86.1 points during that stretch. They got rolling once they claimed former all-star point guard Layshia Clarendon off waivers on May 30.

Tuesday night was the 10th time Connecticut (16-6) held an opponent under 68 points.

"I'm telling you, Layshia Clarendon has been the key for them in this eight-game winning streak and Jas just competed her tail off with Layshia Clarendon all game," Miller said. "Bri January, you know, what we ask of her every night (defensively) is insane. We go from Jewell Loyd (of the Seattle Storm), Arike Ogunbowale (of the Dallas Wings) and, 'hey, hey — now you have (to guard Minnesota's) Kayla McBride.' It's two-guard stud after two-guard stud for Bri January. For them to turn around and have the offensive night that we needed, because we struggled to establish (center) Brionna Jones, was huge."

Minnesota (13-8) is one of the league's most challenging teams to play. It's coached by four-time WNBA champion Cheryl Reeve, has two Olympians (6-foot-6 center Sylvia Fowles and forward Napheesa Collier) as well as one of the league's best three-point shooters (McBride).

The Lynx were also voted the best defensive team in the preseason WNBA.com GM Survey.

Miller praised Minnesota almost as much as he praised his own team after Tuesday's win.

"I have great respect for (Minnesota)," Miller said. "They're well coached. They have Olympians. That's a really talented team that we beat. ... (They're) going to be in the hunt for a championship this year."

January and Thomas were voted first and second, respectively, as the league's best-on-the-ball defender in that same WNBA.com GM Survey.

"We play off of this one right here (January)," Thomas said. "She brings it every night defensively and we feed off that energy. ... We're going to win on the defensive end."

Both teams kept one another off the offensive glass but Connecticut's 30-22 rebounding edge was another big reason it won. The Lynx averaged 35.3 rebounds prior to Tuesday.

Reeve didn't mince words to start her postgame press conference and there's no doubt she has driven it into her player's heads.

"They physically dominated us," Reeve said. "That was the story, really, at both ends."

