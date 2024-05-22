Sun face the Lynx on 3-game win streak

Minnesota Lynx (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun comes into a matchup against Minnesota Lynx as winners of three straight games.

Connecticut went 27-13 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Sun shot 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota went 19-21 overall a season ago while going 10-10 on the road. The Lynx averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 19.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.