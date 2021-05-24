Sun coach apologizes after comment about opponent's weight

FILE PHOTO: WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller apologized on Monday for a comment he made about Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces and her weight.

Cambage, a three-time WNBA All-Star, took to Instagram after the Sun's 72-65 win over the Aces on Sunday night to post a series of videos about what happened during the game. She directed part of her remarks toward Miller.

"To the coach of Connecticut, I'm sorry little sir man I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right, baby, because I'm 6-8, I'm weighing, I just double checked because I love to be correct and give facts, I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm really, very proud of being a big b----, a big buddy, big Benz baby. So, don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league."

Miller did not refute the comments made by the 29-year-old Cambage.

"During last night's game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight," Miller said in a statement. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Cambage said she had no problem with trash talk between players on the court, but called Miller's comments "protected abuse because we can't do nothing back. It's just crazy to me."

She is in her fifth season in the WNBA, having taken some seasons off to play abroad. In the league, she has career averages of 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 121 games (93 starts).

Miller is in his sixth season coaching the Sun, who are off to a 5-0 start. He has a career record of 94-69 and led the Sun to the WNBA finals in 2019, where they lost to the Washington Mystics in five games. In January, the team signed him to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2024.

-Field Level Media

