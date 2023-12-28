Sun Bowl: Weather Forecast for Notre Dame-Oregon State

The only other time Notre Dame has traveled to El Paso for the Sun Bowl the Irish were greeted with a snow storm and freezing temperatures. That day resulted in a dominating win over Miami to close the 2010 season and the Golden Domers will be looking to end 2023 the same way as they take on Oregon State on Friday afternoon.

The good news for Notre Dame and for Oregon State for that matter?

The snow that greeted the Irish last time they were here won’t be in the picture on Friday. Instead, a high of 57-degrees is forecast with only slight winds expected and plenty of sunshine.

So, pretty much the polar opposite of what the weather was in 2010.

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; A general view as the grounds crews clears snow…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; A general view as the grounds crews clears snow from the field at the Sun Bowl before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the Sun Bowl before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the Sun Bowl before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Grounds crews clear snow from the field at the Sun Bowl before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Fans hold a sign in the first quarter of…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Fans hold a sign in the first quarter of the Sun Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: The Miami Hurricanes kick off to the Notre Dame Fighting…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: The Miami Hurricanes kick off to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly (left)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly (left) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) celebrates his touchdown with center Braxston Cave (52) and offensive tackle Zack Martin (70) in the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) celebrates with tight end Mike Ragone (83) after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Bennett Jackson (86)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Bennett Jackson (86) celebrates after a special teams tackle in the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: A member of the Miami Hurricanes band during play against…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: A member of the Miami Hurricanes band during play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Safety Harrison Smith #22 celebrates a pass interception with Robert…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Safety Harrison Smith #22 celebrates a pass interception with Robert Blanton #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during play against the Miami Hurricanes at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the Hyundai Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the Hyundai Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tommy Rees (13) throws…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tommy Rees (13) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Gary Gray (4)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Gary Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Leonard Hankerson (85) in the third quarter at the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame won 33-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Michael Floyd (1025 yards)

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes cornerback Ryan Hill (13) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame won 33-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Jamoris Slaughter (26)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Jamoris Slaughter (26) pressures Miami Hurricanes quarterback Stephen Morris (17) in the third quarter at the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame won 33-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker David Ruffer (left) leaves…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker David Ruffer (left) leaves the field after missing a field goal attempt in the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame won 33-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Stephen Morris #17 of the Miami Hurricanes hugs Tommy…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Stephen Morris #17 of the Miami Hurricanes hugs Tommy Rees #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Jeff Stoutland (left) and…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Jeff Stoutland (left) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly (right) shake hands after Notre Dame defeated Miami 33-17 at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Hyundai Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Miami

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate a 33-17 win against…

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate a 33-17 win against the Miami Hurricanes at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly (left)…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly (left) accepts the Hyundai Sun Bowl trophy after Notre Dame defeated the Miami Hurricanes 33-17 at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Carlo Calabrese (44) holds…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Carlo Calabrese (44) holds the Hyundai Sun Bowl trophy after Notre Dame defeated the Miami Hurricanes 33-17 at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Notre Dame vs Miami

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pose with the Hyundai…

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pose with the Hyundai Sun Bowl trophy after Notre Dame defeated the Miami Hurricanes 33-17 at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire