Sun Bowl tickets already sold out

There were quite a few Notre Dame fans complaining on social media about where their team was playing its bowl game. Instead of going to one of the games in Florida, the Irish are headed to El Paso, Texas to face Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

While El Paso might not sound like the most exciting place to spend a few days, that’s not stopping people from buying tickets to this game. In fact, there aren’t any left less than 24 hours after the Irish were announced as one of the teams:

Sun Bowl reps state the game sold out in one day. Expecting over 50,000 fans. — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) December 4, 2023

It’s worth noting that the last time the Sun Bowl drew over 50,000 fans was the last time the Irish played in it in 2010. In fact, it still has the highest attendance in the game’s history at 54,021. The Irish beat Miami in that game, 33-17.

The lesson here is in spite of the number of people outside the fan base who can’t stand the Irish, they draw a crowd no matter where they go. No amount of complaining about the game’s location will change that.

