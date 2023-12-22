Sun Bowl: Ticket Prices High on Secondary Market

The 2023 Sun Bowl pits two teams that have met just twice all-time, both in bowl games, together. Notre Dame will serve as the home team in El Paso as they take on Oregon State.

Oregon State has won the previous two meetings between programs – the 2001 Fiesta Bowl and the 2004 Insight Bowl.

Notre Dame coming to a rare sight for the Fighting Irish helped make this game a sellout in rather short order. However, the secondary market remains possible for tickets if you plan to be near El Paso next week.

You can get into the game with tickets on SeatGeek for just $14. That will get you an end zone seat.

If you have significantly deeper pockets, $700 will get you a seat on the 50-yard line roughly halfway up behind the Notre Dame bench.

The current capacity of the Sun Bowl is listed at 46,670 and you can bet that nearly all of those will be filled on December 29.

