Sun Bowl: Oregon State without top receiver for second half

Oregon State’s offense struggled mightily to move the ball in the first half of Friday’s Sun Bowl against Notre Dame and that task will get even more difficult in the final 30 minutes.

The Beavers have officially ruled receiver Silas Bolden out for the second half due to injury. Bolden had three receptions for 28 yards in the first half (Oregon State totaled just 103-yards in the first half). He also led the Beavers with 51 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns this year.

Notre Dame is looking for their 10th win of the season, something they’ve accomplished five times since the 2017 season.

