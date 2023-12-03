Sun Bowl: Oregon State Beavers bowl game plans and opponent are finally set

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei holds on to the ball during the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Expectations were high for the Oregon State Beavers coming into 2023, but there were a lot of question marks surrounding the team. Would transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's talents translate into success as a part of the Beavers' offense? Were they good enough to compete in the competitive Pac-12?

Although the 2023 season did not end on the high note many fans were hoping, it's hard to call this season a failure. The Beavers had solid wins against teams like Utah and UCLA. They also fought hard against CFP participant, Washington, losing just 22-20 to the undefeated Huskies. The loss to Oregon to end the season will surely leave a sour taste in the team's mouths, but luckily, the team will get a chance to wash it out in their 2023 bowl game.

Will Oregon State play in a bowl game?

Yes, Oregon State is slated for the Sun Bowl. The game will take place in El Paso, Texas.

Who will Oregon State play in the Sun bowl game?

With Tony the Tiger as witness, the Oregon State Beavers will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 90th annual Sun Bowl. Notre Dame finished the season ranked 16th in the Coaches Poll, but were one of the best teams in the country all season long, falling only to Ohio State, Louisville, and Clemson throughout the season.

Oregon State has played in the Sun Bowl twice - in 2006 and 2008. They are 2-0 in those appearances with a 39-38 win over Missouri in '06 and a 3-0 win over Pitt in '08. I know, shockingly, low-scoring.

Notre Dame has participated in the Sun Bowl once, winning 33-17 over Miami in 2010.

Oregon State is 2-0 all-time against Notre Dame, but the two programs have not played each other since 2004.

When is the Sun Bowl? TV, schedule and streaming

The Sun Bowl is set for December 29, and will start at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The game will air on CBS as well as Paramount+. The game will also be available for streaming on Fubo TV and Sling TV.

