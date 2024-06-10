Sun Bowl installs new President, honors volunteers at associations event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl association installed its new president and honored volunteers in an event on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Guerra was announced as the 2024-2025 President of the association, a former volunteer himself.

The opportunity to serve in such a position on the board for one of El Paso’s largest events, means everything to this Sun City native.

“Growing up, going to the Sun Bowl every year, being at the parade and seeing those big events we have in El Paso as a kid now knowing that that I am part of this incredible team, leading this incredible team it’s unreal.”

The association also took the time to honor and award volunteers who help the Sun Bowl succeed both on and off the field.

Preparations begin well before game day in December, with tons of planning going in effect months prior to ensure a smooth operation.

If your interested in helping assist in any of the Sun Bowls events, visit their website at:

https://sunbowl.org/about/sun_bowl_association

