Sun Bowl hypnosis offers another career first for Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman

EL PASO, Texas — No matter what happens in Friday’s Sun Bowl, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman won’t soon forget his first experience with hypnosis.

Doug McCraw, a Florida-based hypnotist-comedian who has been part of Sun Bowl week for years, entertained the gathering at Wednesday night’s team dinner for the Irish and 21st-ranked Oregon State.

“(Wednesday) night was pretty unique,” Freeman said at Thursday’s joint news conference. “I’ve never been to a hypnotist. I woke up in the middle of the night kind of Googling: ‘Is this real or not?’ That’s was the first time I’ve ever been to one of those shows.”

After telling the crowd at the Fort Bliss, a sprawling U.S. Army base, that one hour of hypnosis is as refreshing as eight hours of sleep, McCraw asked for volunteers from both teams to join him on stage.

One of McCraw’s routines involves telling the entire crowd to close its eyes and then, upon his command, “forget the number four.” Sure enough, when the crowd was asked to count to five on its fingers, participants repeatedly skipped right from “three” to “five.”

WATCH: #NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman on the experience of being hypnotized at Wednesday night’s Sun Bowl dinner. pic.twitter.com/11Zoa2K64l — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 28, 2023

In Notre Dame’s case, both players wearing No. 4 this season (receiver Chris Tyree and safety Antonio Carter II) entered the transfer portal in December. Sixth-year receiver Matt Salerno, who typically wears No. 29, did switch to No. 4 for the final game of his college career.

At 9-3 and seeking to avoid loss No. 4 for a second straight season under Freeman, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Irish if McCraw’s spell lasted through Friday’s contest.

