Sun Bowl, Goodwill EP partner for Flag Football Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association and Goodwill of El Paso have partnered up to invite the community to the annual Adult Flag Football Tournament.

The Adult Flag Football Tournament will be held from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Westside Sports Complex, located at 201 Isela Rubalcava Blvd.

According to the Sun Bowl Association, they have partnered with Goodwill of El Paso and this will help fund the monetary prizes, the rental of the facility and more.

“Goodwill Industries of El Paso is proud and honored to partner with one of the most impactful and distinguished organizations in El Paso, The Sun Bowl Association. We look forward to working with the Sun Bowl Association in making a positive and profound difference in our community for many years to come. Together, we will do GOOD for El Paso,” said President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of El Paso Melinda Jordan.

In addition to the sponsorship, Goodwill of El Paso will have a donation center at the event and encourage attendees to bring gently used clothing and items, according to the Sun Bowl Association.

“The Sun Bowl Association is thankful for Goodwill Industries and shares in the excitement of this partnership. Together with Goodwill Industries, we aim to create an event that brings our community closer and provides valuable resources and opportunities for everyone,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas.

The Sun Bowl says that all donations will go towards Goodwill’s programs and services.

The Flag Football Tournament will feature the following divisions:

eight vs eight Men’s D-Division: family and friends

eight vs eight Men’s C-Division: recreational

eight vs eight Men’s B-Division: intermediate

eight vs eight Men’s A-Division: competitive

eight vs eight Women’s A-Division: competitive

eight vs eight Coed Division: recreational

five vs five Men’s A-Division: competitve

five vs five Women’s A-Division: competitive

All participants will receive gift bags and first-place team in all divisions will receive tournament championship belts and cups, Sun Bowl Association said.

The winner of the Men’s A-Division and Women’s A-Division in the competitive groups will win a money payout based on the size of brackets, Sun Bowl Association said. If there 32 teams or less the winners will receive $2,500 payout and if there are more than 32 teams, the payout will be $4,000.

Winners of the Men’s B-Division, Men’s C-Division, Men’s D-Division and Coed Division will receive a payout of $1,000.

Winners of both the five vs five Divisions will also receive a monetary payout.

According to the Sun Bowl Association, the deadline to register for the tournament is on Friday, Aug. 2 or until the bracket is full. Entry fee for the eight vs eight is $350 while the entry fee for the five vs five is $285.

For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Sun Bowl’s website here.

