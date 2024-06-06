Sun Bowl Association announces date and time for 91st annual game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl association announced the date and time for the 91st edition of Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Thursday.

The second longest running bowl game is slated for December 31st, 2024 with a noon kickoff time.

“We are all very excited to have the game on our traditional date of New Year’s Eve and expect another great matchup between the ACC and Pac-12 and its legacy schools,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “As in the past, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and the events surrounding the game brings in the potential for great economic impact and excitement to our city and everyone in the Borderland.”

Realignment of Pac-12 programs will not effect bowl games for at least the next two years.

The game will be televised on CBS for the 56th consecutive year, the longest running partnership between a bowl game and a network.

Tickets will go on sale September 1st and can be bought on Ticketmaster or over the phone at 915-533-4416.

