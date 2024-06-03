Sun Bowl Association accepting applications for 2024-25 Sun Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association (SBA) has announced they are now accepting applications for the 2024-25 Sun Court.

The association says the El Paso area will be represented by the city’s young women serving as community ambassadors during all Sun Bowl events.

“The Sun Court has been an integral part of the Sun Bowl Association for over 90 years and they serve the purpose of being ambassadors for the Sun Bowl Association and the City of El Paso,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “We look forward to receiving applications from many wonderful women from El Paso selecting the best possible candidates to fill the Sun Court. Very excited to continue this storied tradition,” the Sun Bowl Association said.

Applications are available online at the Sun Bowl’s website or can be picked up at the Sun Bowl Association office located at 4150 Pinnacle Street, Suite 100.

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 28 by 3 p.m. and all interviews will be held on Saturday, July 6 starting at 9 a.m. at the Sun Bowl Association Office.

The Sun Bowl Association has released a list of eligibility requirements and rules for those interested in applying for Sun Princess. They are listed below.

A female between the ages of 18-22 (as of Sept. 1) that has completed one year of college

Have not been married and have not had any children

Must be enrolled as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 academic hours or full time in a graduate program

A cumulative grade point average of at least a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (Transcript must be included with application)

Sun Princesses may not hold any other title during the time they are members of the Sun Court (i.e. Miss El Paso, Miss Texas, etc…)

Responsible for their own transportation costs to attend mandatory events

For more information on the application, click here: https://www.sunbowl.org/news/402-sun-bowl-association-accepting-applications-for-the-2024-25-sun-court.

For questions, contact the Sun Bowl Association Office at (915) 533-4416 or email office@sunbowl.org.

