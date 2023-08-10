Sun bench has been increasing in consistency, thanks to some good teachers

Aug. 9—DeWanna Bonner is the Connecticut Sun's leading scorer, a WNBA All-Star, too.

She's playing of out position defensively due to the injury of Sun post player Brionna Jones, leaving Bonner, a 6-foot-4 guard, to protect the paint against other team's giants, such as Thursday's assignment: 6-9 Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.

Now she's added another title to her resume. Coach.

Entering the game against Phoenix, beginning at 10 p.m. at the Footprint Center, the Connecticut bench has helped spark the team to a 2-0 mark on this current four-game road trip.

"I don't even know how to answer that. Do I enjoy it?" Bonner said with a laugh recently of her teaching responsibilities, the bulk of which have been dedicated to helping 6-5 center Olivia Nelson-Ododa get up to speed in the absence of Jones.

"I don't enjoy it enough to say that I want to be a coach one day. I didn't say that. But it's very refreshing when you can take someone who maybe didn't have the opportunity and they can get this huge opportunity and want to do well. (Nelson-Ododa) is soaking it up. So it's refreshing to go to someone that wants to do well and wants to receive the information and be coached and be coachable from vets.

"I love teaching Liv. She's a great person. I like that part."

In the first game of the Sun's road trip, an 88-72 win last Friday in Indiana, Nelson-Ododa had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double in a Sun uniform. The bench totaled 30 points in all, also getting 11 from DiJonai Carrington and nine from Ty Harris.

Connecticut (21-7) followed that with an 81-69 victory Tuesday in Seattle. Carrington entered the game at the 5:10 mark of the first quarter, with the Sun trailing 11-9 at the time, and scored all nine of her points in the first half as the team turned the game into a 50-34 rout by halftime.

That game also marked the debut of 6-10 Hungarian center Bernadett Hatar, who had been sidelined with a knee injury since joining the Sun.

The Sun have begun campaigning for Carrington as the WNBA's Sixth Woman of the Year. According to a graphic released by the Sun, Carrington leads the league in points per game off the bench (8.4). Carrington is fourth on the team in scoring and has set or tied career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists.

"DiJonai should be Sixth Woman. I'm putting that out there now," Bonner said. "We rely on her heavily off the bench. She brings us all type of energy. She can defend anybody on the court. Sixth Woman for me."

"It's been better, I'd say over the last couple weeks," Sun head coach Stephanie White said of the consistency from the bench. "It's tough on (Bonner and Alyssa Thomas) having to defend post players in the way that they are. We've really relied heavily on them. It gives them the ability to do what they do best when we can bring players in off our bench who can take a load off, Liv in particular to be able to defend the posts inside."

Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, is averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Thomas averages 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Griner leads Phoenix (8-20) with 18.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and Diana Taurasi, the UConn great who recently became the first player in WNBA history with 10,000 points, averages 17.8 points and 4.7 assists.

The Sun lost their previous game at Phoenix, July 18, 72-66. Bonner led the Sun in that game with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

